65 ECCC Student-Athletes Recognized for Academic Performance

Sixty-five East Central Community College student-athletes have been honored by either the National Junior College Athletic Association or the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges, or both organizations, for their academic performance during the 2018-19 school year.

In all, 39 ECCC student-athletes were recognized by the NJCAA and 65 were honored by the MACJC.

The NJCAA presents awards in three categories: First Team NJCAA All-Academic (for those achieving a perfect 4.0 grade-point average), Second Team NJCAA All-Academic (3.80 to 3.99 GPA), and Third Team NJCAA All-Academic (3.60 to 3.79 GPA).

Receiving First Team NJCAA All-Academic and their respective high schools were Mario Asagunla (football), Jackson, Hillcrest Christian; MaKenzie Barnett (softball), Neshoba Central; Olivia Clay (softball), Lake; Gabriela Gomez (women’s tennis), Bogota, Colombia; Annika Jones (softball), Leake Academy; Braxton Rose (baseball), Newton County Academy; Hayden Sullivan (women’s soccer), Florence; and Bethany Wellerman (women’s tennis), Newton County Academy.

Receiving Second Team NJCAA All-Academic were Haden Boyd (men’s basketball), Stringer; Jesse Boydstun (baseball), Winston Academy; Austin Braswell (baseball), Hattiesburg, Presbyterian Christian; J.T. Carney (Baseball), Jackson Academy; George Farid (baseball), Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; Joel Hill (men’s soccer), Newton County; Jay Johnston (baseball), Lake; Feria Mays (women’s basketball), Kosciusko; Anna McNeer (softball), Canton Academy; Woody Vowell (baseball), Choctaw County; Kaylee Webb (softball), Ruston, La.; Philip Webster (men’s soccer), West Lauderdale; and Georgie Wilson (women’s soccer), Adelaide, Australia.

Receiving Third Team NJCAA All-Academic were Brady Anderson (football), Brandon; Gavin Bailey (baseball), Newton County; Dylan Barnett (men’s tennis), Newton County; Kayla Baucum (women’s tennis), Newton County; Parker Breland (softball), Union; T’Kasmin Colston (women’s basketball), Philadelphia; Kelli Ficken (softball), Central Hinds Academy; Alex Hay (baseball), Lewisburg; Olivia Houston (softball), Northwest Rankin; Jonathan Knight (men’s basketball), Vancleave; Will Ladner (men’s tennis), Stone County; Ethan McMullan (football), Newton County; Katelyn Morson (women’s soccer), Warren Central; Chris Perez (men’s soccer), Forest; Kayro Serrano-Arteaga (men’s tennis), Forest; Dylan Shoemaker (men’s soccer), Forest; Kailee Swindle (softball), Hattiesburg, Presbyterian School; and Reyes Willis (baseball), Choctaw Central.

The academic honors presented to student-athletes on the state level include MACJC Distinguished Academic All-State (those earning a 3.8 to 4.0 GPA) and MACJC Academic All-State (3.25 to 3.79 GPA).

ECCC student-athletes receiving MACJC Distinguished Academic All-State were Mario Asagunla, MaKenzie Barnett, Haden Boyd, Jesse Boydstun, Austin Braswell, J.T. Carney, Olivia Clay, George Farid, Gabriela Gomez, Joel Hill, Jay Johnston, Annika Jones, Feria Mays, Anna McNeer, Braxton Rose, Hayden Sullivan, Woody Vowell, Kaylee Webb, Philip Webster, Bethany Wellerman, and Georgia Wilson.

Those receiving MACJC Academic All-State were Brady Anderson; Leah Anderson (women’s soccer), Leyland, England; Gavin Bailey; Dylan Barnett; Kayla Baucum; Parker Breland; T’Kasmin Colston; Cameron Cotten (baseball), George County; Hannah Dufault (softball), Hurley, East Central; Kelli Ficken; Alex Garcia (men’s soccer), Forest; Dillon Green (men’s soccer), Warren Central; Jordan Havens (women’s soccer), Horn Lake; Alex Hay; Olivia Houston; Josie Hurst (women’s tennis), Newton County; Walker Johnson (baseball), East Webster; Isaac Keen (men’s tennis), Winston Academy; Evan Keith (baseball), Vancleave; Brooklyn King (softball), George County; Jonathan Knight; Will Ladner; Ethan McMullan; Katelyn Morson; Cody Myers (football), Pelahatchie; Tanner Owen (men’s basketball), Kemper Academy; EmilySue Parkman (softball), Lake; Carrington Payne (women’s soccer), Richland; Chris Perez; Murphy Reid (baseball), West Lauderdale; Will Ross (baseball), Hernando; Isaac Santitto (men’s tennis), Innisfail, Queensland, Australia; Ken Scott (baseball), Clarkdale; Kayro Serrano-Arteaga; Anderson Shelley (baseball), Greenville, Washington School; Dylan Shoemaker; V.J. Swanier (football), Pass Christian; Kailee Swindle; Ali Grace Walker (women’s soccer/women’s tennis), Newton County; KeiMoya Walker (women’s basketball), Jackson, Murrah; Annabell Watkins (softball), Leake Academy; Amelia Whitfield (women’s soccer), Pearl; Reyes Willis; and Jake Wofford (men’s tennis), East Webster.