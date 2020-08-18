71 Counties Now Reporting Covid-19 Cases In School Systems

71 Mississippi counties are reporting Covid-19 cases within school systems. According to Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, there are 245 teacher/staff members and 199 students who have tested positive. 589 teacher/staff members and 2035 students have been quarantined. Leake, Neshoba, Scott and Winston counties all from our region, are included on that list. More details to come.

Dr. Dobbs said most of these Covid-19 cases were contacted in the community not in schools. He also said this does not include virtual learning some programs as information has not been submitted yet.