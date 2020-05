Protective masks are being distributed to Hotspot Counties. According to the The Mississippi State Health Department, and MEMA, 75,000 masks have been dispersed to the 7 Hotspot counties across the state. These Counties are Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Scott, Jasper, Newton, and Lauderdale. Masks will be given out at Neshoba Coliseum on Friday and Saturday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Other sites to be announced.