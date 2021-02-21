80 Additional Employees to Help Central Electric

Date: February 21, 2021

Update: 10:00 A.M.

Central Electric Restoration Efforts Continue

Central Electric Power Association experienced sustained power outages throughout its

seven county service area. Progress continues in restoration efforts from the winter

storm.

As of Sunday at 10:00 a.m., Central Electric Power Association has over 80 additional

employees from electric cooperatives in Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas assisting

our crews to restore power to 7,142 members without electric service. Linemen and

right-of-way crews are working persistently to restore power as quickly and safely as

possible.

The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:

* Kemper County – 77

* Leake County – 175

* Attala County – 156

* Neshoba County – 5,194

* Newton County – 1,141

* Rankin County – 2

* Scott County – 397

To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or

call (601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system:

1) Name and address of electric account

2) Phone number to reach you if needed

3) Be sure to tell us if your neighbors have power and you do not

As a safety reminder, please stay away from downed power lines. We ask for your

patience as we continue working through this restoration process.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area

in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and

Scott counties.