Back To Business MS Still Accepting Applications For Up to $25,000 in Grants

Back To Business Mississippi is still accepting grant applications. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, grant applications are being accepted through September 15th. The grants provide between $1,500-$25,000 in funds to help businesses recover from economic impact of Covid-19. Expenses and salaries are can be covered by the grant. To be eligible you must be in good standing with the Mississippi Secretary State’s Office as of March 1st, 2020.

No fee is required to apply. For more details call 1-800-462-9980 or 601-228-1774

Click here to read the eligibility requirements.