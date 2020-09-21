Neshoba: Careless Driver Pullover Leads to Multiple Charges

From the Desk of The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office

On Thursday, September 10, 2020 Neshoba County Deputies stopped a careless driver on County Road 347, near Mt. Olive Baptist Church, in Neshoba County. The gold Lincoln Towncar was driven by Tywanda (Ty) Norton of 13181 HWY 21N, Philadelphia, MS. The traffic stop netted more than 2g, but less than 10g of methamphetamine, less than 30g of marijuana, a .22 caliber handgun, over $1,000 in cash and several items of paraphernalia.

Ty Norton was charged with:

Careless Driving

Possession of Marijuana-1 st Offense

Offense Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Norton was taken to the Neshoba County Detention Center where he bonded on $20,800 bonds.