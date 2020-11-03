Neshoba – Man Charged with Conspiracy to Commit A Crime Associated with MS Controlled Substance Act

From The Desk of Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark

On Friday, October 30, 2020, members of the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Police Department, and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made a felony arrest as a result of a lengthy narcotics investigation that spread from Kemper County. This arrest took place in conjunction with search warrants that were conducted in Kemper County and Noxubee County. These search warrants were obtained after these multiple agencies began an investigation based of a complaint to law enforcement officials. Orlando Euron Bourrage was taken into custody around 11:45 am Friday at the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bourrage was charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Crime associated with MS Controlled Substance Act. Bourrage is now out on a $15,000 bond. Law enforcement officials believe BOURRAGE is responsible for the distribution of illegal drugs into the Neshoba County area and anticipate more arrest from this investigation in the future. The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and Philadelphia Police Department will continue to work together and with other agencies to combat the distribution of illegal drugs in Neshoba County and make it a safer place to live.