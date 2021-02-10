Drug Trafficking, Cyberstalking, and Other Leake & Attala Arrests

CRYSTAL ALFORD, 41, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $639.25, $674.25.

MELISSA A ARGUETA, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $628, $418.

JENNARA D BOLLIN, 26, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $639.25.

ERICKA C BREWER, 25, of Macon, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $500, $500.

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 41, of Carthage, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Grand Larceny, Felony Receiving of Stolen Property, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

TORI CHIPLEY, 20, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

LATESHA C CLAYTON, 37, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Receiving of Stolen Property, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Seatbelt Violation, KPD.

ROBERT COMBY, 36, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $500.

GEORGE EVANS, 49, of Sallis, Felony Cyberstalking, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

TERRAH L FLOWERS, 33, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond N/A, $674.25.

DEVONTAE R GRIFFIN, 25, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

THOMAS L HARVEY, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Indictment, False Identifying Information, Bond Surrender, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $5,000, N/A, $1,300, N/A, $1,000.

JOHNNY E HOLTON, 57, of Forest, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

THOMAS L HOWELL, 53, of Kosciusko, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 30, of Morton, Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A, N/A.

BILLY R IRWIN, 39, of Louisville, Profanity in a Public Place, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.

RICKY T JACKSON, 31, of Walnut Grove, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Trespass, Hold for Drug Court, Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $500, $500, N/A, N/A.