A Curfew in Carthage: When Police Will Ask for Your Info

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A curfew has been put in place in Carthage. Mayor Maryann Vivians said the Board of Alderman voted in favor of the curfew last week.

“We have been having a problem with people going in cars and people walking through the neighborhood’s that people don’t know,” she explained, in a Facebook video. “So, it’s for safety reasons.”

Vivians said last month that Carthage was having a problem with auto burglaries, and that people should take their valuables out of their cars before locking up for the night. Vivians said the curfew will cover people out walking from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“If you’re walking up and down the street after 11 o’clock, someone will stop, the police will stop and ask for information and try to see what’s going on,” she said.

Vivians did not say whether officers would take anybody to jail or whether there would be fines for violating the curfew.