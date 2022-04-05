A Day Cruise in Kosy is Coming!

Cruisin’ 98 and the Kosy Cruisers present Gasoline Alley, part of the Natchez Trace Festival on Saturday April 30th in beautiful downtown Kosciusko. Show up and show off your car, truck or motorcycle with a day of fun in the sun, as registration begins at 8am and judging begins

at 11 that Saturday. Trophies to be given away for the Top 5 in every category.

For more information about the event. contact JC Tyler at 662-582-3979

The big event is part of the annual Natchez Trace Festival, and we look forward to seeing you there.