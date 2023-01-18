A Day of Disturbances in Leake

Tuesday 1//17/23
12:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked on a domestic disturbance on Hannah Road.
5:45 a.m. – Leake Deputies reported a tree down across the road on Ebeneezer Road.
6L23 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Holly Hill Road.
8:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of horses loose near Starling Center Road.
1:15 p.m. – Leake Deputies went to a disturbance on Smith Road.
4:20 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check an alarm at a residence on Mills Lane.
5:06 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Waggoner Road.
5:43 p.m. – Leake Deputies went to another domestic disturbance on Swamp Road.
6:38 p.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at a business on N. Pearl Street.