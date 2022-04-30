A Disabled School Bus and Trouble at the Casino

11:56 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a property damage report when a rock from a mower broke a windshield on a vehicle on St. Francis Drive.

4:05 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to assist a broken down school bus just off the road on Hwy. 21 S.

5:38 p.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for a Buick Encore reportedly taken from the Golden Moon Casino.

6:19 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to assist with a disturbance at the Silver Star Casino.

7:24 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a possible domestic disturbance on Hwy. 21 S.