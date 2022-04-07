A Disturbing Day for Neshoba Law Enforcement.

1:35 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a domestic disturbance on Pearl Ave.

2:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of a burglar alarm at the Dollar General on Canal Place.

4:46 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a second burglar alarm call at the Dollar General.

12:21 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to check the report of a burglar alarm at a residence on County Road 763.

5:53 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on County Road 505.

8:37 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on County Road 149.