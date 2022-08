Tuesday, August 9, 2022

9:00 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on HWY 25 North near Settlemire Circle.

9:27 a.m. – Ofahoma Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a residence on Lee Green Road. The homeowner called to let them know it was a false alarm.

3:50 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were asked to remove someone from the property at a residence on Mowdy Road in the Madden area.