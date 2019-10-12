A Family Affair: Brothers Tate and Trent Hanna and David Frey share special bond

When Lake and Philadelphia football face off, it is usually a competitive battle until the final few seconds. It comes as no surprise really, as both teams compete under 2A in the same district.

Philadelphia leads the all-time series 5-1 with the Tornadoes stealing the show last year with a 35-14 win at Lake. However, the Hornets came out on top in 2017, beating Philadelphia 34-30 on their own turf.

Lake head coach Tate Hanna still keeps a reminder of the 2017 victory on his desk.

“One of our player’s parents took a picture of the final score of that game and gave it to me in a frame,” Hanna said. “It serves as a nice reminder.”

When both teams take the field to compete this season, fans will be in for a special treat as both teams boast similar records. Lake is undefeated at 6-0 and Philadelphia is 6-1 with their only loss coming from an Alabama team in Week 1.

But what makes this year’s matchup even more special is the connection between the coaches on both sides.

Trent Hanna, older brother to Tate Hanna, was hired as Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator in the offseason. Both brothers also share a special relationship with Philadelphia head coach David Frey.

Tate used to coach Frey when he played high school football at Nanih Waiya.

“I coached him for three years in high school,” Tate said. He transferred in as a ninth or 10th grader and did a lot of great things for us at wide receiver in the playoffs.”

Frey and Tate kept in touch while Frey was in college. Once he graduated, Tate had been promoted to head coach at Nanih Waiya and asked Frey to join his staff.

“He coached with me for three years and did a real good job,” Tate said “Coach Frey is like family to me.”

Coach Frey not only shares a special bond with the Hanna brothers on the field but off the field as well.

“Trent and Tate’s parents passed away but every week, their dad would text me and say ‘good luck’ and ‘I love you son,’” Frey said. “I think me and Trent being together and us playing against Tate is a special thing. It’s rare but we’re lucky enough to play each other and be together.”

Trent is thankful to have joined forces with Frey during the offseason.

“I’m real happy,” Trent said. “I enjoy working with Coach Frey because we are so close. He is just like family, just like a brother.”

Even though competition is high against both head coaches, Tate also sees Frey as a brother and appreciates the support he showed both him and his brother with the passing of their mom and dad.

“Coach Frey was one of the pallbearers when my dad passed away,” Tate said. “my mother also passed away three years ago…with me and my brother being away, Coach Frey stopped by my dad’s probably once or twice a week to check on him. We’ve got a special relationship and I look at him as family.”

But when both coaches step on the playing field Thursday, that “special relationship” will be put on hold given the history of the matchup between Philadelphia and Lake.

“He got me when I was a DC in 2017 but I got him last year when I was head coach,” Frey said. “I know him like the back of my hand. I know him really well and what he’s been doing offensively he’s not going to do this time.”

While Tate knows how good Frey’s team is, especially with star players like Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin and Kadarius Calloway, he is still confident that his team can get the win and stay undefeated.

“It is going to be a very physical game,” Tate said. “I know Trent and Coach Frey think ‘Philadelphia is Philadelphia” and they’re going to come in here and wear us out but our kids are going to play for four quarters.”