A Few More Slots Available For McMillan Ball

A few spots are still available for softball and baseball. We reached out to Carthage City Clerk, Penny Spears, who said there is still room for a few players on the softball and baseball teams. Applications are available at Carthage City Hall and the fee is still $60. per person. Below is a list of slots available. For more information call Carthage City Hall today at 601-267-8322
SOFTBALL
6 & under 3
8 & under 2
10 & under 1 more player to make the teams even or 8 players to have 3 teams
12 & under 4
BASEBALL
AGE 6 1
7-8 2
9-10 1