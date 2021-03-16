A Few More Slots Available For McMillan Ball

A few spots are still available for softball and baseball. We reached out to Carthage City Clerk, Penny Spears, who said there is still room for a few players on the softball and baseball teams. Applications are available at Carthage City Hall and the fee is still $60. per person. Below is a list of slots available. For more information call Carthage City Hall today at 601-267-8322

SOFTBALL

6 & under 3

8 & under 2

10 & under 1 more player to make the teams even or 8 players to have 3 teams

12 & under 4

BASEBALL

AGE 6 1

7-8 2

9-10 1