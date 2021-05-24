A Few Vendor Slots Remaining for The Walnut Grove Downtown Farmer’s Market

The Walnut Grove Downtown Farmer’s Market is opening soon. According to Mayor Brian Gomillion “the market still has a few slots remaining for vendors of fruits and vegetables, plants, cottage foods, and homemade craft type items. The market kicks off is Thursday, June 3rd, from 3:30 – 6:30 pm and will continue into August.” The Downtown Market is located just off Main Street in Downtown Walnut Grove behind the Post Office. For more information, please call Town Hall 601-253-2321 Tuesday – Friday.