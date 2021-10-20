A Fire, a Break-In, and Several Disturbances for Leake County

3:04 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to a house fire located on Pine Hill Circle. Read more about it here.

9:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Kit Lewis Lane in response to reports of a break in there.

1:17 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Wagner Road when they were alerted to a disturbance in progress.

2:12 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Madden Road.

2:30 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance with weapons in progress on Wilcher Road.