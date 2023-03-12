A Gas Drive-Off, a Minor Accident and Setting Fires in the Park in Leake

Saturday 3/11/23

6:08 a.m. – Carthage Police checked the report of a drive-off non-payment for gas on Hy 35.

8:18 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist EMS on Ruben Road.

12:00 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Magnolia Stockyards on Hy 16 E.

12:51 p.m. – Leake Deputies performed a welfare check on Big Springs Road.

5:46 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to McMillan Park for the report of people setting fires.

10:00 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a residence on HY 487 for unknown trouble.

11:10 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of livestock in the road on Barnes Road.