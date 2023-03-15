HomeLeakeA Grass Fire, an Accident with Injuries, and a Gun Found in Leake

A Grass Fire, an Accident with Injuries, and a Gun Found in Leake

by

Tuesday 3/14/23

 

10:04 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a deer on the road on Hy 16 E.

11:35 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a 911 hang-up call on Richardson Road.

12:09 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called when an inmate clean-up crew found a gun in a ditch on Barnes Road.

12:54 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to remove panhandlers from around Murphy USA on Hy 16.

1:15 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Hy 35 N.

1:57 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to a grass fire near a structure on Hy 16 W.

2:17 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a residence on Ragsdale Road for a report of vandalism and threats.

3:53 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked with a resident on Hy 16 E who reported an issue with a neighbor’s dog.

5:18 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an accident with injuries on Red Dog Road.

9:27 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a report of a domestic dispute involving a child on Valley Street in Lena.

 

 

 

 

