On Wednesday at 5:27pm, authorities responded to a call about a hit-and-run accident at The Health Club in Carthage. A subject was subsequently located and detained.

At 6:19pm, officers were called out to Hopoca Road near Hawthorne Drive to deal with a large cow in the roadway.

At 6:38pm, officers were requested to go to Laurel Hill Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle and persons that were removing property and not supposed to be there.