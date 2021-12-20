A Log Truck Overturned Today Leaving One Person Injured

4:44 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to an accident on Highway 35 North near Singleton when a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

5:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle accident on Highway 25 South near New Ground Road in Lena. A vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

5:29 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a one-vehicle accident on Highway 488 near Whit Alford Road. A deer was struck by a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

6:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a fourth accident involving a vehicle and a deer. A deer was struck by a vehicle on Highway 16 West near the Highway 25 bridge. No injuries were reported.

7:59 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress on Johnsontown Road.

2:15 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Volunteers, Emergency Medical Services, and Leake County Deputies were dispatched to an accident involving a log truck at Highway 429 and Cooper Road. The driver lost control of the log truck and it slid and landed on its side. The driver was trapped inside and had to be rescued by first responders. The driver was critically injured and transported to the hospital.

3:45 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Rushing Street.