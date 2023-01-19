A Major Wreck, an Alarm, and an Assault in Leake

Wednesday 1/19/23

4:19 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a report of a vandalized building on Ivy Circle.

5:53 a.m. – Leake Deputies, Carthage Volunteer Fire Department, and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the report of a wreck involving two 18-wheelers on Hwy. 25 S near Drysdale Road blocking both northbound lanes of the highway. There were no serious injuries reported.

9:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked an alarm at the Madden Dollar General.

2:40 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to the report of an assault with a weapon at a residence on Matlock Road.

8:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Coosa Road for a report of vandalism.