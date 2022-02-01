A New Valentine’s Event is Coming to Carthage

The Friends of Matlock Park Alternative Recreation Program is presenting a Valentine’s gala on Friday February 11th. Special-needs adults can attend the gala located at Matlock Park Community Center (411 Hayes Street in Carthage). The theme for the event is “An Evening of Enchantment” and festivities are set to begin at 6 pm.

Due to COVID protocol, attendance is limited to 50 people. Tickets are free and may be picked up at City Hall by the first 50 respondents.

For further information, contact Sherry Leflore at 601-267-8322 or Marcus Williams at 601-780-0290.