“A Night of Laughter” Comedy Tour is coming to Louisville

On Saturday March 5th Christian comedian, Leland Klassen, will be performing live at South Louisville Baptist Church. Doors open at 5pm and the show starts at 6pm. Leland Klassen has toured with Mark Lowrey and Chonda Pierce. Special musical guest for the night will be The Murphys (2021 Christian Servant Horizon Gospel Group of the year).

It’s a fun night of Christian comedy and music for the whole family.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Click here to purchase tickets online. Call or Text 601-575-1611 for paper/physical