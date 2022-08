Sunday, 8/21/22

12:40 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a domestic disturbance between two females at the Union Court Apartments on Frog Level Lane.

6:35 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy. 482 at Road 616.

7:23 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a domestic disturbance at a business on W. Beacon Street.

7:31 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on the report of a suspicious person walking on Road 2204.