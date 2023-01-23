A Prowler, a Possible Theft and Reported Drug Activity in Leake

Sunday 1-22-23

1:25 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a possible prowler on Burge Road.

10:30 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to Standing Pine Road for a domestic dispute.

3:58 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Singleton Road for the report of a dispute between a tenant and landlord.

5:29 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist EMS with a medical call on Midway Road.

5:51 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to respond to a residence on Smith Road for a possible theft.

6:51 p.m. – Carthage Police received a call about a reckless driver pulling a trailer without lights on Hwy. 35 N.

10:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to possible drug activity on Mars Hill Road.