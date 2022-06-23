A Suspicious Vehicle and People in Neshoba

HomeLocalA Suspicious Vehicle and People in Neshoba

Wednesday, 6/23/22

1:36 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a warehouse alarm activation on Hospital Road.

8:28 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Road 121.

10:40 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to perform a welfare check on a couple on Road 602.

1:03 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a request from an elderly resident on Road 616 for assistance with a misbehaving juvenile.

4:30 p.m.  – Neshoba Deputies checked on the report of a suspicious vehicle with the driver slumped over on Hwy. 15.

5:07 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a suspicious person, possibly intoxicated, walking along the road between a residence and a nearby church.

5:25 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to help with a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Hwy. 15 and Hwy. 16.

5:53 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on the report of a female walking in the road on Hwy. 488.

 

 

