A Swing and a Shout; Monday Mishaps in Neshoba

by
Neshoba County Deputies were called to two separate disturbances Monday night, August 25.

Just after 8 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hwy 16 W near the Leake County line where, according to scanner traffic, two people were beating a man with a golf club. The man then reportedly began cursing and making threats toward them.

Later, around 11 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home for a domestic disturbance involving parents and an adult child. According to reports, the adult child left the residence and ran into the roadway, apparently attempting to be hit by a vehicle. Deputies were advised to proceed with caution to prevent her from being harmed.

