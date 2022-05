Saturday, 4/30/22

3:19 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to check on the report of a male lying on the side of the road on Hwy. 15 N near Gum Street.

6:41 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a theft of tools and equipment at a residence on Hwy. 19 s.

9:08 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 15 S.