A Tree Fire, Disturbances, and Accidents in Leake

Monday 2/27/23

03:39 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake Deputies were issued a BOLO for a Chevy Malibu from Ackerman for joyriding and a welfare check.

4:13 a.m. – The previous BOLO was canceled.

5:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check the report of a deer lying in the road on Hy 16 W.

7:59 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a commercial alarm on Plesant Hill Road.

9:54 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to assist EMS at a residence on Apopka Road.

10:30 a.m. – Carthage Fire was sent to a tree on fire on Alford Road.

11:25 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a dispute on Sanders Lane.

11:27 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Sunrise Road.

11:41 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a residential alarm on Johnson Town Road.

12:53 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a disturbance on Hy 35 N.

1:51 p.m. – Midway Fire was called about a tree blocking the road on Midway Road.

5:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to patrol Whit Alford Road for the possibility of woods fires being set.

6:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to Tyler Drive for a possible breaking and entering.

10:10 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Storm Road for an unknown disturbance.

10:17 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with possible injuries on Hy 16 w.