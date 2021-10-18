A “Trunk or Treat” Spooktacular is coming!

B-MO in the MO’rning, don’t miss out on a night a “Trunks & Treats” as the Carthage presents Trunk A Treat at Matlock Park on Saturday October 30th.

The fun begins at 5:30 with family fun for everyone including, sweets & treats, free food and drinks, music and more. Plus this year beginning at 7pm until whenever you can join the fun at the old fashioned bonfire and hayride. No scary masks please and remember, children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit the Carthage Farmer’s Market Facebook page by clicking here.