A Vehicle Stolen and Multiple Disturbance in Leake

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

12:09 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fortune Lane near Walnut Grove regarding a break-in that occurred there.

2:26 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting that a vehicle was stolen from a residence on Harmony Community Road. The owner stated that while giving someone a ride, they stopped at their residence to get something. The owner said that when they came back outside, the vehicle was gone. It has been located.

2:45 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on Boyd Street.

3:19 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Murphy Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress.

8:40 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 35 South near the vet clinic. No injuries were reported.

4:18 p.m. – Carthage Police received a call from a residence on Alena Drive asking for someone to be removed from the property.

