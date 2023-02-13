A Welfare Check, A Domestic Disturbance, and a Fight in Leake

Sunday 2/12/23

1:54 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving a juvenile on Kit Lewis Road.

12:41 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a two-vehicle accident on Red Dog Road and Hwy 25.

3:23 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked illegal dumping called in by a resident on Turtle Neck Road.

4:11 p.m. – Leake Deputies performed a welfare check on a resident on Midway Road.

7:58 p.m. – Carthage Police were called about a reckless driver in the vicinity of Pine and Debra Streets.

11:06 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a fight at a residence on Harkins Road.

11:50 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to assist a stranded driver on Wiley Drive.