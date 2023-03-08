A Woods Fire, Stolen Property and Accidents in Leake

Monday 3/7/23
10:20 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to go to Baptist Medical Center Emergency Room on Hy 16 to meet with an assault victim.
11:45 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a male assaulting a female on Hy 35 N.
12:11 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to a woods fire on Plesant Hill Road.
2:40 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 16.
3:02 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident with no injuries on Pine Hill Circle.
3:06 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of stolen property on Hunter Road.
3:16 p.m. – Marydale Fire Department and Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Hy 25 just south of the Attala County Line.
5:56 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 25 at Hy 16.
6:13 p.m. – Leake Deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on Waggoner Road.
11:02 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a disturbance on Plesant Hill Road.