AAA: Gas Averaging Less Than $3 in MS

For the first time since January, the average price for gas in Mississippi is less than $3 a gallon.  AAA says it dipped to $2.99 this morning continuing a price decline that began about three weeks ago.   While several stations in Carthage and Philadelphia are selling gas for less than $3, the auto club says the countywide average price in Leake and Neshoba counties is around $3.02– and it’s $3.09 in Attala County.  AAA says only three states– Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas– have cheaper gas than Mississippi.

