AAA: Gas Price Decline in MS Slowing

Montgomery County has joined the Under 3 Dollars Club. AAA says it’s now one of 11 counties in Mississippi with an average gas price below 3 bucks. Most of those are south of I-20 but in this part of the state, there’s Montgomery—and to the east, Clay County and to the north, Panola County, all of them averaging around $2.99. The auto club says the statewide average has dropped to around $3.10, the lowest it’s been since early February. Attala and Neshoba counties continue running about a dime higher with Leake County about a nickel above the statewide figure. While gas prices are still falling, the decrease has been slowing. Last week, the statewide average dropped about four and a half cents. The week before, we saw a ten and a half cent decrease.