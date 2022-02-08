AAA: Gas Prices A Mixed Bag Locally

It may be little consolation that Mississippi still has the cheapest gas prices in the country as many local drivers are paying substantially more to fill up than they were a week ago. AAA says its gas station survey shows the average price in Leake County has jumped almost 14 cents to $3.12 since last week and gas in Neshoba County is averaging almost seven cents more at $3.09. But after a 20-cent increase the previous week, the auto club says the average price in Attala County is down a little more than a penny to about $3.03. That’s the fifth-cheapest in Mississippi, behind Jasper, Yazoo, Jones and Stone counties.