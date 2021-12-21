AAA: Gas Prices Dropping Faster In Attala County

Local gas prices continue to drop but it’s happening a lot faster in some places. AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Attala County is down more than a dime in the past week, now around $2.88. Again, this is an average price countywide and prices at individual stations will vary. But the auto club says gas in Leake and Neshoba counties is still averaging a penny or two above $3. The average price statewide, just under $2.96, ranks as the fifth-cheapest in the country, behind Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri. Drivers in Alabama and Tennessee are paying an average of four to five cents more than we are in Mississippi. And in Louisiana, gas is about eight cents higher.