AAA: Gas Prices Still Falling Slowly In Local Area

In some parts of Mississippi, gas is selling for less than $3.50 a gallon.  But in this area, pump prices have fallen a lot more slowly.  AAA says the average price in Attala County is down only a penny in the past week to $3.90.   That’s two cents cheaper than Neshoba County, even though the auto club says the average price there has dropped about four cents since last week to $3.92.   Leake County has also seen a four cent drop in its average price, now just under $3.90.   If you’re looking for a better deal, you might check stations in Montgomery County where gas is averaging under $3.65.

