Roots and Boots will appear live at the Mississippi State Fair tonight. The group includes Aaron Tippin, Colin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw and they will be performing 90’s electric throwdown. The event will be at the Budweiser stage at 7:30 pm. Admission is free but you must have paid general admission to the fair.

