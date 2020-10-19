Home » Local » Absentee Voting Guideline Reminders!

Absentee ballots are currently being cast at your local Circuit Clerk’s office or can be sent by mail. According to Leake County Circuit Clerk Adcock, “the in-person absentee voting deadline is October 31st, and all mail-in ballots must be postmarked by November 3rd and received by November 10th in order to count. Also, absentee mail in votes must have a signature and witness, otherwise the vote will not be valid.” Some people have been mailing in ballots without signature or a witness. For more information see below or call your local circuit clerk’s office.
Important Upcoming Dates
October 24th – County Circuit Clerk’s Office open until noon for In-Person absentee voting
October 31st – In-person absentee voting deadline.
Your County Circuit Clerk’s Office is open until 5:00 P.M. for in-person absentee voting.
November 3rd – General Election and mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before this date to
be valid.
November 10th – Mail-in absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before November 3, 2020, must be
received by the County Circuit Clerk.

