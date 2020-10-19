Absentee Voting Guideline Reminders!

Absentee ballots are currently being cast at your local Circuit Clerk’s office or can be sent by mail. According to Leake County Circuit Clerk Adcock, “the in-person absentee voting deadline is October 31st, and all mail-in ballots must be postmarked by November 3rd and received by November 10th in order to count. Also, absentee mail in votes must have a signature and witness, otherwise the vote will not be valid.” Some people have been mailing in ballots without signature or a witness. For more information see below or call your local circuit clerk’s office.