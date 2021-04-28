Absentee Voting Schedule for Walnut Grove

The absentee voting process for the June 8 general election has started in Walnut Grove at Town Hall.

*Absentee ballots may be cast during regular office hours which are Tuesday – Friday, 7:30 am – 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

*Absentee balloting will also be available on the following Saturdays from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm: May 8th, May 29th, and June 5th.

* You can register to vote for this general election during town hall’s regular office hours above and through 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 8th.