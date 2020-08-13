Abuse of a Vulnerable Person, Multiple Arrests for Felony Disorderly Conduct, & More in Recent Attala / Leake Arrests

KAHARE HAYNES, 20, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A.

KRYSTLE HUTCHINS, 36, of Carthage, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Leak County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $50,000.

KENNETH JAMES, 32.of Forest, Warrant, Bond Surrender, Carthage Police Department. Bond N/A, N/A.

MARKEITH D JONES, 25, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Carthage Police Department. Bond $3,000, $674.25, $1,139.25, $418, $143.

JALEN T LEFLORE, 20, of Carthage, Felony Transfer and Possession with Intent – Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000, $1,000.

JAMES R MCKEE, 40, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Warrant X 2, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000.

GORDEN PARISH, 54, of Kosciusko, Speeding, No License, Resisting Arrest, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,000, $0, $1,000.

KATRINA S RILEY, 36, of Kosciusko, Abuse or Neglect of Vulnerable Person – 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond N/A.

FRANK J SCOTT, 40, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $500, $500, $500.

MYA C SMITH, 24, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – on Bus, Disorderly Conduct in a Public Place, Carthage Police Department. Bond $239.25, $339.25.

SHARON D SMITH, 34, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A.

WESLEY D SMITH, 26, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with Business Customers, Invitees, Etc., Resisting Arrest, Carthage Police Department. Bond $399.25, $399.25, 1,298.50.

WILLIE G VIVIANS, 40, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Tag, Warrant X 2, Bench Warrant X 2, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, $0, $0, $0, $0.

DESIREE WILSON, 21, of Port Gibson, Felony Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Malicious Mischief, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with Business Customers, Invitees, Etc., Carthage Police Department. Bond $6,000, $1,298.50, $639.25, $339.25.