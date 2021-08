5:33 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle accident on Craig Road. No injuries were reported.

6:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, Madden Volunteers, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 487. The vehicle was reported to be upside down with someone trapped inside. The driver was injured and was taken to the hospital.