On Friday at 1:09 p.m., officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Laurel Hill Road where the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. EMS was notified for injuries. The driver was transported to Baptist Leake for their injuries.

At 4:38 p.m., there was a report of a two-car accident on Hwy 16, with no injuries reported.

At 6:05 p.m., there was a report of a one-vehicle accident on Hwy 429. No injuries were reported.