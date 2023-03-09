Accidents, a Grass Fire, Domestic Disturbances and Chicken innards on the Road in Leake

Wednesday 3/8/23

6:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Sistrunk Road and Gunter Road.

10:37 a.m. – Edinburg Fire Department was sent to a grass fire on Hy 16 E.

11:23 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of stolen property at a residence on Hunter Road.

2:48 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check on a stolen vehicle from a residence on Ragsdale Road.

3:14 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver on Hy 35 S.

3:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a spill of chicken innards from a truck on Hy 35 S near the Twin City Intersection.

5:20 p.m. – Leake Deputies came across a vehicle on fire on Hy 35 near the Pearl River Bridge.

6:04 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was sent to a grass fire at Plesant Hill road and Creel Road.

6:17 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Hy 488.

7:27 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a domestic disturbance on Toby Lake Road.

7:37 p.m. – Carthage Police checked the report of shots fired on Old Canton Road.

8:14 p.m. – Marydale Fire Department was asked to check the report of a bulldozer on fire on Jones Lane.

10:29 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Hy 16 E in Edinburgh.