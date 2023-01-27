Accidents, Animal Control and Unknown Trouble in Leake

Thursday 1/26/23

6:36 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 427.

8:32 a.m. – Leake Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for a 12-year-old female missing from Scott County but the BOLO was rescinded a short time later.

11:29 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to assist Animal Control on Pine Street.

3:42 p.m. Leake Deputies were sent to an 18-wheeler accident on Hwy 35 near Singleton.

4:31 p.m. – Carthage Police checked an accident with no injuries by the Wal-Mart on Hwy 16.

5:06 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 16 near Yellow Creek Road.

7:25 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on the report of unknown trouble at a residence on Ealy Road.

11:37 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about reported drug activity on Mars HIll Road.