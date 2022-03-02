Action in the County – Disturbances & Prowlers

1:15 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Highway 487 West near the Standing Pine area for a disturbance that occurred there.

3:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Cooper Lane for possible prowlers in the area.

1:14 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Highway 35 North near the Conway area.

2:01 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was alerted to a grass fire on Highway 16 West near Mayfield Farms. This turned out to be a controlled burn and firefighters were not needed.

4:18 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Crane Road near the Standing Pine area when they received reports of a disturbance that occurred there.

5:10 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a trespasser at a residence on Highway 43 South near the Thomastown area.