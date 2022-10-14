Active Shooter Preparedness Class a Success in Leake

Earlier this week, the Leake County Sheriff’s Office hosted the CRASE class that was instructed by Mississippi Department of Homeland Security.

Aside from any law enforcement officers in attendance, there were 40 people who signed in for the class.

Daycare workers, teachers, church security members and other concerned citizens sat in on the roughly 2 hour presentation.

The majority of ones in attendance expressed gratitude for the event and asked about any upcoming training being provided to the public.

Leake County Sheriff’s Office Investigator, Taylor Parker says there may be more classes in the works for the near future.

Keep an eye on Kicks96 News and the LCSO Facebook page to stay up to date on upcoming classes and events.